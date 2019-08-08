Bland County Homeroom Parents are making sure local students have one last hurrah before school starts Aug. 15. The group of parents with elementary school children is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bland County Fairgrounds. The party is for students of all ages and adults; admission is $3.
There will be games and food and emergency vehicles to investigate. The fire department will do a show-and-tell, along with the rescue squad. The Bland County Sheriff’s Office will offer the Ident-a-Kid child identification program for free.
“I tried to get Smokey the Bear, but he couldn’t come that day,” said group treasurer Vanessa Boyer.
Games will include catch-a-ball, duck pond, bottle ring toss and a disc drop similar to Plinko. There will also be 50/50 Bingo for $1 a game. Prizes will include school supplies.
Concessions will also be for sale: nachos with cheese and pizza.
The bash is being held on the same day as meet-your-teacher day for the Bland County Public Schools, always a busy time.
“So, for those who have to work late and are already running around, struggling, they can just come and eat dinner with us,” Boyer said.
Bash volunteers are expecting a couple of hundred people to attend, Boyer said.
“The kids can have one last fun thing before summer is officially done and over with,” she added.
Bland County Homeroom Parents is a nonprofit organization that raises money and helps at the elementary school. The group pays for awards day, the Christmas Shop in December where students can buy gifts for family members, Teacher Appreciation Day, kindergarten graduation, field day, the sixth-grade dance and more.
Boyers said the group is looking for volunteers for the bash and will also take prize and money donations. If the prizes are not used for the bash, they will be used for other events, like the fall festival.
Another way to help the group is to eat at the Sagebrush Restaurant on Aug. 20. Tell your server that you want to support Bland County Elementary School and Sagebrush will send 15 percent of sales to the school. Other dates to eat there to benefit the school are Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
To volunteer for the Back-to-School Bash, sign up online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0C44AFA82CA5FF2-btsbash The group can also be followed on the Bland County Homeroom Parents Facebook page.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
