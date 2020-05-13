Back in the summer of ’59, when 18-year-old Jack Blankenship was introduced to 17-year-old Donna Jones, he knew.
“I thought I had to have her,” he said.
Donna was smitten, too.
“I thought he was pretty good looking,” she said. “Back in the 50s, flattop haircuts were popular. His hair was pitch black and it stood up straight … He’s got the bluest, bluest eyes. That was attractive.”
Less than a year later, on May 14, 1960, they married. On Thursday, they will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
“I tell everybody we got married before we were old enough to date,” Jack said.
The couple met at church in Jacksonville, Florida, where both of their families had just relocated.
“She’s just my type,” Jack said. “She laughs all the time and she was laughing then. We both liked each other.”
“He is kind of an upbeat person,” Donna said. “He’s easy going.”
They were too young to legally marry in Florida, so the lovebirds travelled to Kingsland, Georgia.
“We went up there on Saturday and got blood tests,” Jack said. “Then came home and told our parents we were getting married the next Saturday, and if they wanted to attend, they could. That’s what they did; the family went up there.”
For their honeymoon, the teenagers visited relatives in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“Then the money ran out and we ended up in Hartford, Connecticut, for two or three months,” Jack said. “Then a cousin got me a job in Danville, Virginia. Then it was back to Jacksonville, Florida, where I went with Sears and Roebuck.”
Eventually, Jack moved to Bland and helped open up the Sears store in Bluefield’s Mercer Mall. He retired in 1993 and drove a school bus for the next 22 years. All the while, Donna worked part-time jobs here and there and stayed home to raise their son Bob Blankenship, who lives in Alabama, and their daughter, Cheryl Gillespie of Bland. They have four grandchildren whose names all begin with the letter A: Andrew, Allisa, Aaron and Amber.
Six decades of marriage is a long time. How have they made it work for so long?
“The secret is we never had a fight,” Jack said. “We’ve had a few misunderstandings, but we’ve always gotten along very good. She was a good mother and took care of the money extremely well. I made $50 a week in Florida. The first paycheck, we gave $5 for the church, and after that, we saved $5 and put it in the bank. I still have that first bankbook. Every time I got a raise, we upped the savings … we were able to put the kids through private Christian schools and through college.”
For Donna, the secret to their happy marriage is compromise.
“You have to learn to give. It’s not just one person’s idea. If he comes up with a thought, we talk about it; it’s give and take,” she said. “We just seem to be able to work together. When I married him, I said he is my companion for the rest of my life. So you learn to give and take.”
Donna said so many marriages break up today because one or the other would not give or break.
“They had to have it all their way. So many times I have seen that,” she said. “We’ve done well. We have two children who seem to respect us and our opinions, and we love to get together as a family.”
Donna said the family has always attended church, and that has helped keep them together. The Blankenships attend the Bland Bible Methodist Church.
“We made that a priority,” she said.
Their son, Bob, is a pastor in Alabama, and two of their grandchildren are pastors. Andrew Blankenship is a pastor in Texas and Aaron Gillespie is the associate pastor of the Bland Bible Methodist Church in Bland.
The Blankenships have never owned a television. In his free time, Jack used to raise beef cattle.
“I’d get them in the spring and sell them in the fall,” he said. “My biggest hobby is yard work and gardening. I wasn’t into fishing and hunting and golfing. I just worked around the house and took care of the cattle.”
Years ago, a neighbor introduced him to rug making with yarn and hooks. He has made more than 50 rugs. The biggest one measures 8 feet by 3.5 feet and has more than 40,000 pieces of yarn. The average hook rug has about 16,000 pieces, he said.
“It’ became a winter hobby,” he said. “It’s good mental therapy with me, mostly.”
Donna enjoys crocheting, cross stitch and embroidery. Every holiday season, she sets up the large Christmas village she has collected for more than 25 years. Her collection has more than 200 pieces that combine to create a snowy little town with homes and businesses and pets and children building snowmen. There’s a road on which to travel, benches on which to sit and lampposts to light your way. The picture-perfect town is surrounded by a white picket fence and there’s a wreath-covered sign that says “Donna’s Village.”
Jack said he’s happy with being with Donna every day.
“Her personal license plate says Happy I Am (happyim),” he said. “I still have the car she put it on, and I’ve had the car 22 years. It’s a 1997 Oldsmobile, teal green.”
When Donna thinks back to their meeting, she’s convinced God played matchmaker.
“When we moved to Florida, I had just graduated in the spring,” she said. “I thought how in the world am I ever going to get to know people? I was stuck in an office working as a bookkeeper, and I just didn’t know who I could meet. I guess it was the providence of the Lord making it fall like it did. But we’ve been happily married. I can’t believe it’s been 60 years.”
The Blankenship’s children, Bob and Cheryl, had planned to have an anniversary celebration for their parents, but the big gathering is not allowed because of coronavirus restrictions. They said it would be appreciated if people wanted to send the Blankenships a card congratulating them on their 60-year marriage. Mail cards to Jack and Donna Blankenship, 463 Valley View Lane, Bland, Virginia, 24316.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.