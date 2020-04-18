The Virginia Department of Health and Gov. Ralph Northam have issued a call for volunteers to help meet the healthcare demands of COVID-19.
The VDH Medical Reserve Corps is looking to recruit up to 30,000 medical and non-medical volunteers to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities throughout the state.
Locally, the Mount Rogers Health District is already making use of volunteers and Population Health Manager Breanne Hubbard expects that need to continue throughout the district’s response to the pandemic.
“Our response to this pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, and the MRC anticipates needing volunteers over the next 12-18 months for a variety of activities,” she said.
Volunteers are currently being used in the Mount Rogers Health District to assist with patient monitoring calls, temperature and triage stations and a number of administrative functions, as well as serve on the health districts Resiliency team.
Northam said nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Non-medical volunteers are also needed in logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.
Hubbard said the experiences of other areas tells them that respiratory therapists will be in particularly high demand. The health district also expects the need for additional volunteers to help with administrative support and, once a vaccine is developed, in vaccine clinics.
“Part of our public health response is planning for vaccination in our community, once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved,” Hubbard said. “Our MRC volunteers regularly provide support for flu and hepatitis A vaccine clinics in the district, and MRC volunteers will assist in the same way for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.”
As of now, Washington County has the greatest need for volunteers in the health district, Hubbard said. With 27 cases of the illness on Saturday, Washington County had about half of the health district’s total number of cases. Smyth County recorded its 12th case of the illness on Saturday and Wythe County recorded its ninth and tenth cases late Friday, according to a Facebook post from Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught. Wythe County’s two most recent cases are not yet reflected on the VDH website.
Carroll County still reports three cases and the cities of Galax and Bristol are reporting one each, though an additional Galax case is being reflected in an out-of-state location. Bland and Grayson counties are still reporting no known cases of the illness.
Of the health district’s 52 cases reflected on the VDH website, 14 have been hospitalized. The health district also reports three outbreaks of the illness and four deaths. A total of 896 tests for the virus have been administered.
Of the state’s total 8,053 cases of the illness, only 1,307 are currently being hospitalized. As of Friday, according to Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data, 398 of the state’s confirmed or suspected cases were in intensive care—down from 427 on Thursday—with 230 on ventilators. Only 21% of the state’s ventilators were reported to be in use.
According to VHHA numbers, 1,228 patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 have been discharged as of Friday. Vaught said in his Friday Facebook post that he has requested the health district reflect the number of active and inactive cases in their numbers.
Virginia Deputy Commissioner for Population Health Norman Oliver has previously said that while VDH can track positive cases that were either discharged or resulted in death, there is no way to track recovery numbers.
The collaboration between the governor’s office and the MRC comes as state health officials anticipate a continued increase in patients diagnosed with the illness.
“As a doctor and a veteran, I know how vital it is to have the necessary personnel on the front lines,” Northam said. “The success of our COVID-19 crisis response depends on our ability to mobilize a dedicated healthcare workforce, and we are counting on Virginians to lend a hand and help us battle this virus. This is an opportunity to do good for our Commonwealth and save lives.”
The MRC is a force of volunteers who stand ready to support their communities in the event of a public health emergency. Local units are comprised of teams of medical and public health professionals who, along with other community members, volunteer their time, skills, and expertise to support ongoing public health initiatives and assist during emergencies.
Since the first call for volunteers went out in late February, the Southwest Virginia MRC has received more than 100 new applications from healthcare providers, including some who have come out of retirement. Other non-medically trained community members have also signed on. Statewide, 14,700 people have signed up with the MRC, with nearly of third of those having done so in the past couple of weeks.
“We encourage anyone who wants to help during this time to volunteer,” Hubbard said. “We greatly appreciate our volunteers and all the assistance they provide.”
According to a release from Northam’s office, training at higher education institutions is available for Virginians who want to learn basic medical skills to volunteer. Additional training is also available to health professionals.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/swvamrc.
