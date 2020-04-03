The Virginia Department of Health's Mount Roger's Health District announced a positive COVID-19 case in an Abingdon assisted living facility resident late Friday afternoon.
The health district is working closely with the English Meadows Senior Living Community after a resident of the facility was hospitalized after testing positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a release.
English Meadows had previously been working on COVID-19 preparedness and visitor restrictions were already in place.
"When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned," said health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton.
English Meadows is an assisted living and memory care facility.
"We'll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread," Shelton said. "Working in partnership with the facility management, Mount Rogers Health District is investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue working in conjunction with English Meadows to provide guidance on infection control."
Shelton reminded people that Governor Ralph Northam banned social gatherings of more than 10 people in his Executive Order 55 announced on Monday.
"We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us," she said.
The English Meadows case brings the health district's count of positive COVID-19 cases to 12, with four in Washington County, two in Smyth, two in Wythe, two in Galax and one each in Carroll County and the City of Bristol.
More information on statewide COVID-19 cases can be found on VDH's website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.