A Bland County man on probation for possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and with a history of stealing them is in jail again after being accused of taking another gun from a local residence.
Bobby Dean Bradshaw Jr., 43, of Bland was arrested on July 27 and charged with stealing a firearm, burglary, entering a vehicle with the intent to commit a crime and being a felon with a firearm.
According to Sheriff Jason Ramsey and court records, Bradshaw is accused of taking a gun from Mitch Looney’s Wilderness Road residence on July 21. Ramsey said Bradshaw also started to steal a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck but didn’t.
Arraigned on July 31 and given a court-appointed attorney, Bradshaw is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail while awaiting his Sept. 25 preliminary hearing.
Convicted in 2014 of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Bradshaw was sentenced to serve three years and six months in prison.
Released on March 5, Bradshaw began two years of supervised probation.
A probation officer, though, recently asked that he be arrested on a probation violation charge after he tested positive twice for methamphetamine use, according to court documents.
Listed as disabled in court records, Bradshaw has prior convictions for violating his probation along with convictions for firearm larceny, and breaking and entering.
Ramsey said Bradshaw is also facing charges in Mercer County, West Virginia.
Bland County woman charged with drug crimes
Stopped on South Scenic Highway on July 31 after being accused of driving on a revoked license, a Bland County woman was also charged with a felony after a deputy reported finding suspected methamphetamine in her vehicle.
Christina Danielle Adkins, 32, of Bland will be arraigned Aug. 14 on charges of felony drug possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving on a revoked license-DWI related and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Bland County Deputy J.P. Agee saw Adkins driving on July 31 and stopped her since he knew that her license was revoked.
While talking to her, he said he smelled marijuana and searched her vehicle. Agee said he found a small vial of marijuana, a syringe and vial of methamphetamine.
Listed as disabled in court documents, Adkins prior criminal record includes charges of driving while intoxicated and animal cruelty, according to court documents.
“Accused has been cooperative with arresting officer and forthcoming with his magistrate,” a magistrate wrote when setting her bond at $2,000.
As part of her release, she was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol screening and to refrain from using alcohol and illegal drugs.
Her preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 18.
