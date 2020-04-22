All day Monday, people wandered into King’s Produce saying the same thing: “I hear you are closing. Say it’s not true.”
But it is.
After 25 years, Roger King will close his produce store at the end of the month. He’s been struggling for a while, unable to match prices at the bigger stores, he said. And with people staying home because of the coronavirus, his business has dwindled even more over the past few weeks. Add to all of this the fact that Virginia is expected next year to raise its minimum wage by more than $2 an hour, and King knew it was time.
“I think I might have overcome the virus, but not the minimum wage raise next year,” he said.
King mulled the fate of his store for a while.
Last week, he decided for sure.
“I’m going to pay off my debts and walk out with my head held high,” he said. “But my butt’s going to be dragging. I’m not losing customers; I’m losing friends.”
The only future plans he has is closing the store. He has a few people interested in buying the business, but nothing’s definite.
“It’s like walking into a dark room and you don’t know where the light switch is at,” he said. “But I’ll find it.”
King’s Produce has its roots in the King family’s apple orchard in Crockett, where the family also owned a dairy. Back in the day, the family would sell thousands of bushels of apples to housewives readying for winter.
“We’d sell 8,000 bushels to locals,” he said.
But things changed somewhere along the way. More women were working and just didn’t have time to can and preserve food like they used to. The family still needed to sell their apples, so in 1995 King opened Wythe Produce, which branched out to sell other fruits, vegetables, bulk foods, bread, eggs and milk, just to name a few items.
And, of course, the cold, hand-dipped ice cream every child (and most adults) in Wythe County has enjoyed at one time or another, no matter the season.
King had hoped to serve every Spiller Elementary School student an ice cream cone at the end of this school year as a way to say goodbye, but schools are closed thanks to the virus, putting an end to that plan.
Monday, retired Spiller Elementary School Principal Joanne Wilson lamented the store’s impending closure. She’s been a family friend for more than 40 years and has shopped at the store since it opened. She even helped out around the store to help sell plants every spring.
“I’m totally heartbroken,” she said, putting words to what many of her fellow shoppers were thinking.
