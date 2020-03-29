The Virginia Department of Health announced on Sunday that a resident of the Mount Rogers Health district who was ill with COVID-19 has died.
According to a release from the health district, the patient was a man in his 80s. No other information about the patient or where he was from was released.
“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said health district director Karen Shelton. “We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family.”
Those 65 years of age and older, or who have underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of serious complications from the disease.
As of Sunday, VDH has reported 890 cases of the disease in Virginia, with 112 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. The Mount Rogers patient is not included in that tally.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
