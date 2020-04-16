More than 1,300 people were hospitalized in Virginia with COVID-19 symptoms as of Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
In anticipation of an expected surge in cases in the weeks ahead, hospitals are making preparations to ensure they have the capacity and equipment to accommodate a spike in those expected to soon need hospitalization.
Ballad Health, which operates 21 hospitals – including Smyth County Community Hospital – in Virginia and Tennessee, is ramping up capacities in nearly all of their facilities.
In a Friday press conference, Ballad Health Chief Population Health Officer Tony Keck said modeling based on current data predicts the region will see its peak in COVID-19 cases in three to eight weeks. He believes the health system will be able to better hone in on that timeframe within the next week.
A University of Washington projection model now estimates that Virginia will see its peak in the pandemic at least a week sooner, on April 26.
New Virginia- specific models developed by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute suggest that Virginia’s hospitals will be able to weather the expected surge in cases.
“Right now, it shows that our social distancing measures are working. We are slowing the spread of this virus,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a Monday briefing. “It also shows right now that Virginia’s hospitals have sufficient capacity to handle the surge in patients that we expect.”
Only 1,337 of Virginia’s total 6,889 cases of the illness have been hospitalized as of Thursday. According to VHHA data, Virginia’s hospitals have nearly 6,000 beds available with only 25% of the state’s ventilators currently in use.
As of Thursday morning, 427 of the confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital were in intensive care units. That number has risen and fallen over the last few days. The number of ventilators used on confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients fell from 302 on Monday to 238 on Thursday.
According to the VHHA, 951 patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 have been discharged as of Thursday morning.
On Friday, Ballad Health reported having 15 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who were being hospitalized within their facility. Director of Infection and Prevention Jamie Swift said the health system currently had 300 beds to dedicate to patients with the illness and enough staffing, personal protective equipment and other resources available to accommodate as many should the need arise.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the health system would primarily use six of its 21 facilities to treat COVID-19 patients, the nearest being Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
Additional beds are also being prepared at the Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, and another facility.
Wythe County Community Hospital spokeswoman Betty Elmore said WCCH has neither evaluated nor treated any patients with the illness to date. In fact, the 100-bed facility has seen a significant drop in patient volume since the pandemic began.
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a total of 51 cases of the virus in the Mount Rogers Health District. So far, there have been 13 hospitalizations, four deaths and three outbreaks. The majority of the cases – 27 - in the Mount Rogers area have been in Washington County. Smyth County on Monday recorded its 11th case. Wythe County is at seven. Bland and Grayson counties still have no known or reported cases of the virus. They are among nine municipalities in the commonwealth to have no reports of the virus.
Mount Rogers, according to the VDH, has received 811 test results for COVID-19. New River, which is offering a drive-through testing site, has received 974 results. Cumberland Plateau, which is made up of Tazewell and other coalfields counties, has received 569 test results.
Lenowisco in the far western corner of the state has received 362 results. West Piedmont, the health district bordering New River’s eastern edge, has received 378 test results.
Last week, Northam reported that no Virginia hospital had run out of PPE, but according to VHHA numbers, six facilities were within three days of doing so and one was within three days of running out of other medical supplies.
Elmore said WCCH is keeping a close watch on personal protective equipment supplies and conserving resources to plan ahead for potential increase in cases of the illness.
“We can’t speculate on what could happen over the next few weeks, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for many scenarios and are fully committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and wellbeing of our team and our community,” Elmore wrote in an email.
Ballad’s projections are based on data modeling the disease’s spread. Levine stressed that the modeling was based on current data and could change. With the current projections and modeling, the health system believes it is equipped to handle the expected surge.
“The good news is if we continue on the path that we’re on, there’s a very good chance we’ll be able to manage the peak with the capacity we have. And that’s what we’d hoped from the very beginning was that if we’re successful pushing that curve down and flattening that curve that we would stay within our capability to serve our community and not get overwhelmed.”
Both Levine and Keck said social distancing remains the number one weapon in continuing that effort.
“It’s clear that physical distancing is the single most important thing we can do to reduce unnecessary deaths in the community and to reduce the demand on our hospitals,” Keck said. “We really don’t want to be overwhelmed like other cities.”
Keck said the region had the advantage of geographical protection during the early stages of the spread.
“But that advantage has rapidly evaporated. We now have well over 150 cases in the Appalachian Highlands and that number is growing each day. We know that many more cases exist and many individuals infected with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms, yet are still spreading the disease.”
It’s for that reason, he said, Ballad created locality score cards on physical distancing. The score cards are based on cellphone data collected by Google and other data companies.
According to the data, Keck said, most people in the Appalachian Highlands were successful in reducing total distances traveled by more than 50 percent. The data show that Smyth County reduced its overall travel between 51% and 74%. Wythe County reduced travel distanced between 26% and 50%. Bland County was not included in the data collection. When it came to reducing the number of physical contacts in select nonessential locations, however, no locality in the Appalachian Highlands had more than a 50% reduction.
“We need to do much better than that if we are going to stop the spread of the virus,” Keck said.
Most areas where improvements were seen were the same areas where the virus is currently present, he said.
“What we’d like to do is improve our social distancing—our physical distancing—before we have more cases of the disease. That’s the single best way to prevent it.”
Levine said the same modeling was also applied to places like New York and New Orleans, where 85% and 77% reductions in social connections have been documented.
“The result of that is you can see that the spread of the virus has slowed down dramatically and the number of hospital visits is actually beginning to decrease,” he said.
He noted that the death toll in those places lags by about two weeks, so those numbers will continue to rise for the time being.
Levine cautioned against finding a false sense of security in those trends.
“It’s going to be easy for people to see that things are getting better on the national news,” he said. “It’s going to be easy for people to conclude, ‘well, it’s OK now’ and that’s when you’ll start to see an increase in the number of cases again and that’s certainly what we don’t want to see.”
Northam also warned that Virginia’s new models suggested that a quick return to normalcy would prove detrimental.
“This model also demonstrates that if we lift the stay-at-home order or social distancing too soon, if we try to rush to get our lives back to normal, the number of cases will spike higher and earlier and we can’t afford that,” the governor said.
Virginia’s stay-at-home order is currently scheduled to lift June 10.
