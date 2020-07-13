A North Carolina woman had to be freed from her car on Monday morning after wrecking on Interstate 77 near the Bland exit.
Virginia State Police Trooper C.D. Saunders said Ashanti Watson was driving a 2001 Honda Accord southbound at approximately 8 a.m. when a tire blew out, and the Accord rolled over three or four times before landing on its top in the median.
Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life to free Watson from the car before taking her to Wythe County Community Hospital.
A male passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Saunders said.
Watson was charged with not having a driver’s license and defective vehicle equipment. Saunders said three of the car’s four tires were slick.
The southbound left lane was closed until crews cleared the wreck scene at 9:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.