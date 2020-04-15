Harner’s is back.
The popular Ceres country store is under new ownership and offers familiar convenience items along with fresh deli sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, meats, cheeses and more.
Ed Repass and his stepson Steven Coleman opened the store in late March, renaming it Harner’s Old Country Store & Deli. The store has been a staple in Ceres for decades. Previous owner Bill Harner’s family owned it for 30 years before he closed it two years ago, but the store has been around much longer than that.
Although he moved to Bland County from Washington, Repass has roots in the area. His parents, Gilbert Repass Jr. and Jean Atwell, were born and raised in the county. Over the years, he visited family often. So much so that he decided to live in the family home and open a small restaurant.
Originally, he considered purchasing Skeeter’s in Wytheville, but decided on Harner’s when he learned it was for sale.
To help him run the business, he called Coleman, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Seattle.
“He called me and asked if I’d run a convenience store instead of a restaurant and we could sell food out of it,” Coleman said. “I said it sounds like a good idea to me.”
Coleman graduated from culinary school in 2010 and had been in and out of restaurants.
“I got tired of working for other people and wanted to do something on my own,” he said. “Ed had a catering business in the past and had a lot of kitchen equipment.”
Inside the store, you can find everything from milk and motor oil to Reuben sandwiches and breakfast biscuits.
For breakfast you can order an egg biscuit with cheese, sausage or bacon, or you can build your own biscuit or sandwich with a long list of items including nacho cheese, corned beef, turkey and tomato.
For lunch or dinner there’s burgers, hot dogs and deli sandwiches. Some items honor local residents. The Harner Dog, named in honor of the Harner family, comes with Dijon mustard, onion and sweet relish. There’s also the Harner Double cheeseburger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle and Thousand Island dressing.
“They let us keep the name because the store has been here so long and everybody knows it,” Coleman said. “So we wanted to have a Harner hot dog and hamburger.”
The Hubble Dog honors Bill Hubble, whose widow, Betty, has been a big help to Repass and Coleman as they start their business.
“It has chili, onion and nacho cheese,” Coleman said. “Pretty basic, but it was his favorite hot dog.”
Sandwiches include the turkey chutney, grilled with white bread, turkey, Havarti cheese, cranberry chutney and mayonnaise. There’s also a turkey bacon sandwich, BLT, grilled cheese and more.
The most popular sandwich so far, Coleman said, is the German ham & swiss: rye bread with ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, bistro butter and Dijon mustard.
“I grill the meat a little first to get the flavor out, then I grill the sandwich to melt the cheese. GH (Peery) has come here every single day and ordered one since we opened.”
In addition to the sandwiches, the store offers deli meats and cheeses by the slice and/or pound, including American, cheddar and Havarti cheeses, along with corned beef, country ham, roast beef and more.
Repass said he’s visited the area for years and has made many friends. He also has family here and is looking forward to getting to know even more people.
“I love it out here,” he said. “The people are so good and it’s so community oriented.”
Harner’s is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
And if the Twinkies, kitty kibble and deli food aren’t enough for you, never fear: cigarettes, gas and beer are on the way.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
