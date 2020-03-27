The Virginia Department of Health announced three new COVID-19 cases in the Mount Rogers Health District Friday afternoon.
According to a release from Mount Rogers, two cases were reported in the City of Galax and a second case was reported in Washington County. The two Galax cases are associated with international travel and the new Washington County case is associated with out-of-state or out-of-area travel.
According to the release, one of the Galax patients is being hospitalized and officials with the health district are working closely with Twin County Regional Healthcare to ensure the safety of residents and providers within the facility.
The announcement came after the first two cases in the district were announced earlier this week. On Wednesday, Mount Rogers announced the first case in the district in Washington County, a resident in their 60s who contracted the illness during international travel. The second case was announced on Thursday in the City of Bristol. That individual, also in their 60s, contracted the illness during out-of-state travel.
No additional details about the individuals or where they traveled were released, but Mount Rogers Health District said they are not concerned about community transmission and noted that the non-hospitalized individuals are currently self-isolating at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.