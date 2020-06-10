After more than 75 years, the remains of a Bland County World War II soldier could be coming home.
Nicholas Tuma, an intern for the Nebraska National Guard Museum, is searching for relatives of Pvt. Leroy Thomas Farmer of Bland so DNA tests can be run to positively identify the soldier. When word of Tuma’s search got out over the weekend, relatives in Bland and the Wytheville area immediately reached out to the intern. By Monday, Tuma had heard from three relatives, including the son of Tuma’s twin sister, Lorena.
“We are surprised and very excited,” said Cyndi Coleman of Fort Chiswell, Farmer’s great-niece.
Coleman said she’s always known that Farmer was declared missing in action during World War II, but never knew the specifics.
“The family never really talked about it,” she said.
Family members did, however, keep Farmer’s Purple Heart, a letter from President Harry Truman, a photo of his platoon and other papers. They wound up with Coleman’s grandmother, Farmer’s youngest sister, Mary Ellen McGrady.
Coleman said her grandmother died in December 2018. Last year, in possession of the Purple Heart and other memorabilia, Coleman started to research what happened to her great-uncle, but didn’t get very far, only that he died in France during an attack on a bridge.
Coleman said her grandmother never forgot Farmer and years ago placed a headstone for him in the family cemetery in Bluefield.
“I’m excited and hope we can bring him home,” she said. “I only wish my grandmother was here to see it.”
According to Tuma, Farmer was last seen on Sept. 10, 1944, when his unit participated in an assault on a bridge across the Moselle River in Flavigny, France. A large explosion heavily damaged the bridge deck, preventing any more crossings. A dam was also destroyed, causing flooding. As the German infantry and tanks closed in, a large number of Americans were forced to surrender.
Pvt. Farmer was seen crossing the bridge, but was not seen or heard from again. He was reported missing in action the next day. A month later, a set of human remains in poor condition and wearing only a set of olive drab drawers identified as those issued to American soldiers, were recovered from the banks of the Moselle River just downstream from the bridge. The remains, designated as X-33, were buried at a temporary American military in Andilly France. Farmer was officially declared dead a year later.
In 1948, the link between Farmer and Unknown X-33 was deemed strong and the government requested a disinterment, but matching the remains to the identity of a specific soldier was thought to be impossible at the time because of the state of the remains and the lack of DNA testing. The remains were reburied in 1949 at the permanent American military cemetery in St. Avold, France. Pvt. Farmer is memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the cemetery.
Jump ahead 70 years and Tuma became interested in the case because 134th Infantry Regiment, the unit Farmer served with, was part of the Nebraska National Guard called into active service for World War II.
“In the process of researching missing in action cases from the regiment, of which I have in my possession digital copies of their Individual Deceased Personnel Files (essentially a compressed service record including tooth charts and other physical characteristics, next of kin information, evidence collected related to the circumstances of their disappearance, and any documents related to government attempts to figure out the whereabouts of their remains), I came upon Private Farmer's story, investigated it further, and determined it was a case that, at least on the surface, could be quickly brought to a logical outcome,” Tuma wrote in an email. “Private Farmer was the only soldier from his unit that remains unaccounted for from the battle in which he went missing, and there is only one set of American remains recovered from the area that are still unidentified. I also happened to have the file on the set of unknown remains that had been linked to the Farmer case in the late 1940s, but of which a concrete link to Farmer could not be established at that time.”
Pvt. Farmer's received numerous awards for his service, including the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two bronze campaign stars, World War II Victory Medal and the French Cross of War with Palm.
Tuma said The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency in Washington, D.C. is actively working the case and already has one DNA reference sample on file, and is seeking more from family members, a few of whom still live in the region.
He said mitochondrial DNA inherited from the mother is the preferred method that DPAA uses to identify remains. Enough evidence, such as DNA, circumstantial evidence, or effects found with the remains, must be presented to justify a disinterment and testing.
Here is information Tuma gathered on Farmer:
Leroy Thomas Farmer was born on July 27, 1924 in Bland County, Virginia. His parents were Ada Belle Shufflebarger Farmer (1891-1981) and Haven Howe Farmer (1887-1958); he had two brothers, Andrew Jackson Farmer (1919-2004) and Haven Howe Farmer, Jr. (1917-2006); and three sisters, Haven Claudine Farmer Waddle (1915-1993), Lorena Thelma Farmer Kidd (1924-2017), and Mary Ellen Farmer McGrady (1931-2018).
Farmer entered the Army on Dec. 23, 1943, and took his basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He was then ordered to Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, for shipment overseas, presumably via New York or Boston. He left the U.S. and arrived in England in May 1944, and was assigned as a replacement to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division (a federalized Nebraska National Guard unit) in France on July 21, 1944. He was wounded in action on Aug. 9, 1944, and returned to his unit on Sept. 6, 1944.
Four days later, he disappeared.
Tuma can be reached at the Nebraska National Guard Museum at 402-670-3946.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
