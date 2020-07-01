The coronavirus has claimed one of Bland County’s most popular events for 2020. The Festival of Leaves will not be held this October, but will return Oct. 9-10, 2021.
A statement from festival organizers said the health and safety of Bland County citizens and festival attendees from other areas was paramount in the decision to postpone this year's festival.
“In the meantime, help us make the 27th annual Festival of Leaves in 2021 the best ever,” the statement said. “We are grateful for your support and understanding.”
Festival committee member John Goins said it was a tough decision for committee members to make.
“But after lengthy discussion, weighing all the pros and cons, it was unanimous to postpone,” Goins said. “The health and safety of everyone involved was by far the deciding factor. We hope to make the 2021 festival the best ever.”
Goins said the committee had to consider residents, vendors and visitors when making the decision. Usually, vendors are placed one right after the other, but with the coronavirus guidelines mandated by the state of Virginia, there would have to have been at least six feet between every table. The fairground area is not big enough to keep six feet between vendors, he said.
“We knew there was no way we could properly separate them, plus we didn’t know how many vendors we would have,” Goins said, adding that the committee waited as long as it could to make the decision, hoping the virus guidelines would change and to would be safer for people to attend the festival.
“We just didn’t feel like we could adequately do the social distancing needed,” Goins said.
On one hand, organizers thought there was potential to have one of the most successful festivals ever because so many events have been cancelled this summer and people want to get out. But in the end, everyone’s safety outweighed the possibility of a successful festival, Goins said.
In addition to the safety of vendors, workers and attendees, there was the health of the family members of volunteers to consider. Some volunteers said they would not be comfortable working the festival and then coming home to family members who are considered at-risk for the coronavirus, Goins said.
Goins said he will miss seeing local residents gathering at the festival.
“I think I will miss just everybody being together,” he said. “It’s such a nice event. It doesn’t matter is you bought anything or not, you just enjoy being there. It’s just a big homecoming more than anything for the whole county. It was a hard decision to make; it really was.”
