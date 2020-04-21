New data made available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website makes it easier to track COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by county. The Mount Rogers Health District is also now reporting recoveries by county.
According to the website, the Mount Rogers Health District has reported a total of 57 confirmed cases of the illness with 15 hospitalizations and four deaths. The new numbers show that three of those deaths were in Washington County, where the illness is most prevalent in the district, and one was in Wythe County.
Wythe County reported a total of 10 cases of the illness on Sunday with five recoveries. Smyth County recorded its 13th case on Monday with eight recoveries. With 29 cases of the illness, Washington County has about half of the district’s total number of cases and 17 recoveries. On Monday, Carroll County still reported three cases of the illness and the cities of Bristol and Galax reported one each, all of which have recovered.
On Monday, Lowe’s public relations officer Pedro Chen confirmed that three Lowe’s employees in Wytheville had tested positive for COVID-19. Chen said the employees last worked on Friday, April 17.
“The associates have been quarantined and are receiving care,” Chen said in an email. “The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines."
He added that associates who had worked closely with the employees had been put on paid leave.
“We are continually working on ways to protect and support our associates and our customers during this time when we are all adjusting how we work and live,” Chen said.
According to the health district, all positive cases of the virus are reflected on the VDH website.
Of the district’s 15 hospitalizations, eight were Washington County residents and four were Smyth County residents, according to VDH numbers. Wythe, Carroll and Galax also each had one resident hospitalized.
Full VDH data can be found on the department’s website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
Regarding Lowe’s, Chen said the store has adjusted procedures to protect customer and associate health. The store has temporarily reduced hours, closing at 7 p.m. daily to have additional time to stock and clean the stores. Lowe’s has also made masks and gloves available to any associate who wants them.
Store associates also actively monitor the number of customers in the store, Chen said. Lowe’s has also installed plexiglass shields at all points of sale and implemented a more robust curbside pickup process. The store has also made substantial updates to floor layouts to further support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing.
For a more complete list of company initiatives and actions, visit https://newsroom.lowes.com/.
