By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. - Little league baseball will be played where it always has been in Tazewell.
Town Manager Todd Day sent out an email Jan. 27 informing members of town council and the town’s I/EDA that Back of the Dragon has withdrawn its offer to purchase the little league fields at the west end of Main Street. Day copied those individuals and the media on a letter from Back of the Dragon withdrawing the offer.
The letter said local opposition to the company’s effort to develop its welcome center had resulted in a threat to the financial viability of the plans for the welcome center. The letter references a complaint filed in opposition to the company’s plans for a microbrewery and to sell beer at its location adjacent to the little league field.
The letter, signed by Member\Manager Jay Shott advised Day that the complaint has prompted the company to withdraw its offer to buy the little league fields and place other business ventures on hold.
The company offered to buy the fields for $300,000 and build two new fields for the youth to play on. The town council, IDA, Day and Town Attorney Brad Pyott spent considerable time developing plans for new fields and to renovate the fields at Lincolnshire for use by the little league.
The town council and IDA held a public hearing to get input for the proposed sell of the little league fields to Back of the Dragon. The company’s welcome center is nearing completion and its application for a license is before the state ABC board.
While the company’s plan to sell beer has drawn some opposition due to it’s location other businesses close to the fields sell alcohol. Fas Mart Convenience Store is less than 100 yards from the fields and Painted Peak Brewing Company is less than a quarter mile from the fields.
Painted Peak and Seven Restaurant on Main Street have churches near them. All of those businesses currently hold ABC licenses. While there have been letters of opposition sent to the ABC board, the town council, county supervisors and the town and county IDA’s have expressed support for Back of the Dragon.
Day’s email to the council and IDA said he did not believe the town’s input was viable at this point.
